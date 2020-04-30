This was Pakistan Women’s first win in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

HARARE (Dunya News) - Aliya Riaz’s 49 and two wickets apiece from Fatima Sana and Nida Dar led Pakistan Women to a 52-run over Thailand Women in a low-scoring encounter at Takashinga Sports Club in Harare on Tuesday.

This was Pakistan Women’s first win in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier. Pakistan Women’s lost their first match of the qualifier to Bangladesh by three wickets on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan were bowled out for 145 in the 48th over. Aliya coming to bat at number six top-scored with 66-ball 49, which included six fours and one six. Captain Javeria Khan scored 38 off 90 balls, laced with five fours.

For Thailand, Thipatcha Putthawong picked five wickets for 18 runs, while Sornnarin Tippoch chipped in with two for 19 from 10 overs.

In return, only four batters from Thailand managed to enter into double figures with Nattaya Boochatham top-scoring with a 51-ball 18. Thailand were bowled out for 93 in the 43rd over.

For Pakistan, Fatima and Nida took two wickets each for eight and 26 runs, respectively. Anam Amin, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Omaima Sohail bagged a wicket each.

Pakistan play their next match on Saturday against Zimbabwe.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan Women beat Thailand Women by 52 runs.

Pakistan Women 145 all out, 48 overs (Aliya Riaz 49, Javeria Khan 38; Thipatcha Putthawong 5-18, Sornnarin Tippoch 2-19).

Thailand Women 93 all out, 42.5 overs (Fatima Sana 2-8, Nida Dar 2-26).

