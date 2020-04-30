Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan in third T20

DHAKA (Dunya News) - Bangladesh on Monday have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in third and last Twenty20 of three match series in Dhaka.

Pakistan are leading the series by two-nil.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman hit a half-century and Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each on Saturday as Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to seal the three-match, T20 International series 2-0.

Fakhar Zaman struck an unbeaten 57 off 51 balls as Pakistan reached 109-2 in 18.1 overs after restricting Bangladesh to 108-7 in 20 overs.

Shaheen Afridi and Shadab Khan claimed two wickets each as Pakistan restricted Bangladesh to just 108-7.

Playing his first match of the series, Shaheen finished with 2-15 and Shadab grabbed 2-22 as Bangladesh struggled against Pakistan’s quality pace and spin bowling.

The hosts elected to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium but lost both their openers in the first two overs.

Najmul Hossain top-scored with 40 off 34 balls while Afif Hossain chipped in with 20 runs from 21 balls.