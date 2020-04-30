Bangladesh elect to bat against Pakistan in second T20

DHAKA (Dunya News) – Bangladesh on Saturday have won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in second Twenty20 of three-match series in Dhaka.

Earlier, Pakistan recovered from early blows in their chase to beat Bangladesh by four wickets in a closely-contested affair at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Friday.

After being reduced to 24/4, Khushdil Shah s knock of 34 helped Pakistan rally from the early blows and pip the hosts to victory.

Pakistani skipper Babar Azam managed to score eight runs while Mohammad Rizwan hit 11 runs. Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik were unable to score any run in the match.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh also got off to a shaky start, losing their first three wickets for 15 runs, before Afif Hossain steadied the hosts with 36 off 34 balls. Nurul Hasan made 28 off 22 balls while Mahedi Hasan added an unbeaten 30 off 17 balls.

Right-arm pacer Mohammad Wasim claimed 2-24 for the tourists.