DHAKAR (Dunya News) – The first Twenty20 of three-match series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at Dhaka today (Friday).



The match will start at 1pm Pakistan Standard Time (PST).



Babar Azam will lead the squad as captain and Shadab Khan will remain vice captain. Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shoaib Malik are also part of the squad.



For the first T20I, Muhammad Asif and Imad Waseem have been excluded from the team.



In their tour to Bangladesh, Pakistan will also play two test matches against the host team.