Pakistan name squad for first T20I against Bangladesh

DHAKA (Dunya News) - Pakistan today announced their 12-player squad for the first T20I against Bangladesh, which will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Friday. The match will start at 1400 local time.

Squad (in alphabetical order)

Babar Azam (Captain)

Shadab Khan (Vice Captain)

Fakhar Zaman

Haider Ali

Haris Rauf

Hasan Ali

Khushdil Shah

Mohammad Nawaz

Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper)

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shoaib Malik

The second and third T20Is will be played at the same venue on 20 and 22 November.