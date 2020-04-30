Shaheens had won the first match on Thursday by six wickets

DAMBULLA (Dunya News) – Pakistan Shaheens won the three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka A 1-0 as the third and final match of the series was abandoned due to rain after 32 overs of Shaheens’ innings.

Shaheens had won the first match on Thursday by six wickets while only one over was possible in the second match on Saturday before rain forced a premature end.

On Monday, Shaheens were asked to bat first after Sri Lanka A captain Kamindu Mendis won the toss. Openers Omair Bin Yousuf and Abdullah Shafique provided a 49-run start in 10.5 overs.

Abdullah was dismissed for 27 (35 balls, four fours). Omair posted his half-century, the right-hander hit seven fours in his 59 off 72 balls, he was sent packing by Ashian Daniel.

Captain Saud Shakeel who had hit a century in the first four-day match continued his rich vein of form with a sparking unbeaten 59 off 72 balls (four fours, one six) before rain brought an end to the proceedings.