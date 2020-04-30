West Indies Women Cricket team clean sweeps Pak in OID series

KARACHI (Web Desk) – West Indies Women Cricket, on Sunday cleaned swept Pakistan Women Cricket team in One Day International (OIDs) series 2021.

In the third and final day of OID series between Pakistan and West Indies, team Pakistan scored 225 runs whereas the target of 226 was achieved by the host team with a loss of 4 wickets. In addition to this, the target was achieved in 40th over.

From the team Pakistan, Mina Ali scored 58 runs and Aliya Riaz played an inning of 44 runs. Meanwhile Stafanie Taylor scored 102 while a score of 51 runs was achieved by Chedean Nation. Furthermore, Hayley Metthews scored 49 runs.

It is pertinent to mention here that both the teams will arrive Zimbabwe where they will compete for the World Cup Qualifier matches scheduled on 21 Nov.