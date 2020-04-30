Pakistan are the only unbeaten side in this World Cup so far

DUBAI (Dunya News) – Pakistan are 21-0 at the end of 3 overs against Australia in the in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday.

Australia have won the toss and opted to field against Pakistan in the second semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021.

Watch Scoreboard below

Pakistan are the only unbeaten side in this World Cup so far and will be high on confidence after displaying consistent performances in each of their Super 12 matches.

Australia, on the other hand, have done enough to silence their doubters with four wins in five matches.

Pakistan haven’t reached the final of the tournament since their victory in the 2009 edition while Australia have reached the final only once - in 2010 - but haven t won the World Cup ever.

Pakistan defeated India in their opening game by 10 wickets. Later, they also defeated New Zealand by 5 wickets. Then, they defeated Afghanistan by 5 wickets, Namibia by 45 runs, and Scotland by 72 runs.

Australia defeated South Africa by 5 wickets in their opening game. Later, they defeated Sri Lanka by 7 wickets and Bangladesh by 8 wickets. They also crushed West Indies by 8 wickets. Australia lost one match to England by 8 wickets.

Rizwan, Shoaib declared fit

Earlier today, Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik have been declared fit to play in semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

Both players had missed training session on Wednesday with mild flu. They also tested negative for COVID-19. As with the rest of their squad, they have cleared regular Covid-19 testing through the tournament, including one a couple of days ago.

Rizwan and Malik have been key performers in Pakistan’s unbeaten run to the semi-final and losing either of them would have be the first, real blow they suffered in this campaign.

Of batters still in the tournament, Rizwan is the third-highest run-getter, just behind his opening partner and captain Babar Azam. He is also an important part of Pakistan’s on-field leadership.