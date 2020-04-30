The Pakistan Test opener smashed 11 fours and a six and was unbeaten for 113

(Dunya News) - Abid Ali stroked his third century of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-22 on the opening day of the pink ball first-class match between Discover Pakistan Central Punjab and GFS Sindh at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan Test opener smashed 11 fours and a six and was unbeaten for 113 as Central Punjab made 238 for two in 75.3 overs.

Central Punjab openers gave their side a solid 138-run start after Sindh opted against contesting the toss and elected to field. Ahmed Shehzad, Abid’s opening partner, made 104-ball 78, which was studded with 11 fours.

Sindh bowlers made the most of the twilight hour – termed to be most productive for the bowling side in a pink ball affair with the natural light fading and artificial lights taking over – as two of the batting side’s wickets to fall in the day came in this span.

Ahmed was the first one to fall as he was bowled by left-arm orthodox Mohammad Asghar. Mohammad Hasnain’s lethal bouncer sent Azhar Ali packing as the Central Punjab skipper edged the ball on its way to wicketkeeper’s gloves.

Mohammad Saad, with 44 off 102, put up strong resistance against Sindh bowlers following the two dismissals and he will resume the 97-run stand with Abid on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the play will begin at 1130 from Thursday. The match timings for the next three days are: 1130 – 1330 (session one), 1330 – 1410 (lunch), 1410 – 1610 (session two), 1610 – 1630 (tea), 1630 – 1830 (session three).

Scores in brief

Central Punjab 238-2, 75.3 overs (Abid Ali 113 not out, Ahmed Shehzad 78, Mohammad Saad 44 not out)

Innings points – Central Punab 2, Sindh 0