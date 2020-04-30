Abu Bakar, Azan, Haseebullah and Ibrar hit centuries

(Dunya News) - The batters dominated day two proceedings of the fifth-round matches of the National U19 Championship as four batters scored centuries on Monday.

In a Pool A fixture being staged at the Jinnah Stadium in Gujranwala, Central Punjab U19 Whites managed to score 332 for seven in 80 overs with opening batter Azan Awais top-scoring with 100 off 197 balls. Usman Nadeem scored 51, while Ali Razzaq returned undefeated on 46.

For Southern Punjab U19 Whites, Arafat Ahmed and Faisal Akram picked two wickets each.

At stumps, Southern Punjab U19 Whites in their second innings were 79 for no loss in 24 overs. Arafat returned undefeated on 44, while Aon Shahzad remained unbeaten on 32.

In another Pool A fixture being played at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke, Northern U19 Whites resuming their first innings on two for two were bowled out for 71 in 36.1 overs against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites first innings score of 276.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mohammad Irfan took three for 14, while Abbas Ali and Danyal Bhatti bagged two wickets apiece.

In reply, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites declared their second innings on 204 for four in 43.5 overs. Opening batter Mohammad Farooq top-scored with 98, while his opening partner scored 63.

Chasing 410 to win, Northern U19 Whites were four for no loss in three overs when stumps were drawn.

In the third Pool A fixture being staged at the Sports Stadium in Sargodha, Balochistan U19 Whites were dismissed for 166 despite Haseebullah top-scoring with a 107-ball 106 against Sindh U19 Whites. For Sindh U19 Whites, Kashif Ali, Ali Shinwari, Abdul Rehman and Mohammad Fahad picked two wickets apiece.

At stumps, Sindh U19 Whites declared their second innings on 140 for four. Wahaj Riaz top-scored with 51.

In a Pool B fixture, Sindh U19 Blues resuming their first innings on 175 for eight in 50 overs were dismissed for 193 in the 55th over. For Balochistan U19 Blues Sajjad Ali picked four for 49, while Kabir Raj bagged three for 61.

In return, Balochistan U19 Blues were bowled out for 118 in the 54th over. Shamraiz Khan top-scored with 32. For Sindh U19 Blues, leg-spinner Rizwan Mehmood picked three for 19, while Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Umar picked two wickets each.

At stumps, Sindh U19 Blues were 113 for five in 27 overs, leading by 188 runs. Ali Ishaq top-scored with 46, while Rizwan scored 34.

In another Pool B fixture being played at the Shoaib Akhtar Stadium Rawalpindi, Central Punjab U19 Blues declared their first innings on 381 for seven in 78 overs in reply to Southern Punjab U19 Blues 198. Central Punjab’s Ibrar Afzaal Khan scored 103 off 134, hitting 21 fours. Mohammad Hasnaat Abbas scored 132-ball 93, while Saad Wasim contributed 72 off 63 balls.

For Southern Punjab U19 Blues, Mohammad Danish grabbed three for 57, while Ali Afzal bagged two wickets for 68.

At stumps, Southern Punjab U19 Blues were 83 for four in 31 overs.

In the third Pool B fixture, Abu Bakar Khan’s unbeaten 151 led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues to 312 for eight in 80 overs in response to Northern U19 Blues’ first innings score of 249. Abu Bakar struck 16 fours and two sixes in 249 balls faced.

For Northern U19 Blues, Affan Ishaq picked three for 59, while Zain Ali Sajid bagged two wickets for 51.

At stumps, Northern U19 Blues were 90 for one in 26 overs. Opening batter Haseeb Imran top-scored with a 52-ball 50, while his partner Shamyl Hussain returned undefeated on 31.

Scores in Brief –Pool A

Central Punjab U19 Whites v Southern Punjab U19 Whites – Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala

Southern Punjab U19 Whites 331-1 (decl), 75 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 208 not out, Arafat Ahmed 108 not out) and 79-0, 29 overs (Arafat Ahmed 44 not out, Aon Shahzad 32 not out)

Central Punjab U19 Whites 332-7, 80 overs (Azan Awais 100, Usman Nadeem 51, Ali Razzaq 46 not out; Faisal Akram 2-56, Arafat Ahmed 2-62)

Balochistan U19 Whites v Sindh U19 Whites – Sports Stadium, Sargodha

Sindh U19 Whites 389 all out, 77.5 overs (Kashif Ali 166, Habibullah 97; Hikmatullah 3-87) and 140-4 (decl), 30 overs (Wahaj Riaz 51; Mohammad Arif 2-14)

Balochistan U19 Whites 166 all out, 63.5 overs (Haseebullah 106; Kashif Ali 2-13, Abdul Rehman 2-24, Mohammad Fahad 2-29, Ali Shinwari 2-43)

Northern U19 Whites v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites – Lahore Country Club, Muridke

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites 276 all out, 77.1 overs (Sherdil Khan 124, Ismail Khan 57; Jahandad Khan 3-67, Syed Ali Zain Rizvi 2-16, Suleman Asif 2-42, Usman Khan 2-53) and 204-4 (decl), 43.5 overs (Mohammad Farooq 98, Afaq Khan 63)

Northern U19 Whites 71 all out, 36.1 overs (Abdul Jabbar 26; Mohammad Irfan 3-14, Abbas Ali 2-7, Danyal Bhatti 2-16) and 4-0, 3 overs

Scores in Brief – Pool B

Central Punjab U19 Blues v Southern Punjab U19 Blues – Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Southern Punjab U19 Blues 198 all out, 79.5 overs (Mohammad Danish 44, Ali Afzal 30; Ali Asfand 2-15, Awais Ali 2-15, Mohammad Zeeshan 2-47, Arham Nawab 2-57) and 83-4, 31 overs (Sharjeel Hasan 35)

Central Punjab U19 Blues 381-7 decl, 78 overs (Ibrar Afzaal Khan 103, Mohammad Hasnaat Abbas 93, Saad Wasim 72; Mohammad Danish 3-57, Ali Afzal 2-68)

Balochistan U19 Blues v Sindh U19 Blues – National Ground, Islamabad

Sindh U19 Blues 193 all out, 54.5 overs (Mohammad Meesam 66; Sajjad Ali 4-49, Kabir Raj 3-61, Junaid Ahmed 2-30) and 113-5, 27 overs (Ali Ishaq 46, Rizwan Mehmood 34; Wajid Ali 2-17)

Balochistan U19 Blues 118 all out, 53.3 overs (Shamraiz Khan 32, Basit Ali 29; Rizwan Mehmood 3-19, Mohammad Umar 2-1, Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez 2-22)

Northern U19 Blues v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues – Shalimar Ground, Islamabad

Northern U19 Blues 249 all out, 77.2 overs (Mohammad Hussain 76, Haseeb Khan 61; Shahid Khan 4-28, Ahmad Khan 2-24, Najab Khan 2-57) and 90-1, 26 overs (Haseeb Khan 50, Shamyl Hussain 31 not out)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues 312-8, 80 overs (Abu Bakar Khan 151 not out, Haseeb Khan 59; Affan Ishaq 3-59, Zain Ali Sajid 2-51)