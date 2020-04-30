PTV sends Rs100mln defamation notice to Shoaib Akhtar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Television (PTV) has sent a Rs100 million defamation notice to former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Sunday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the fast bowler resigned on-air over a verbal spat during a live TV show. The PTV administration took Nauman Niaz off-air and barred him from hosting the show following an on-air misbehavior of sports anchorperson with former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar.

The notice said that Shoaib Akhtar went to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, without telling anyone and did a show with Indian cricketers, which caused damage to state TV.

“Pay Rs 100 million for the loss caused to PTV by you,” read the notice.

Moreover, the state-owned channel also demanded payment of three months’ salary from the former pacer for his non-notice period resignation.

On the other hand, in a statement on a YouTube channel, Dr Niaz had apologised to Akhar for his actions. He said that the reaction to what he did on-air was justified and “I apologised thousands of times over my conduct.” He said that it was his fault and he had no right to do all this on-air. “Shoaib Akhtar is a star and I love his cricket,” Niaz said.

Earlier, sports anchor Dr Nauman Niaz‘s misbehaved with former Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar during live show.

Shoaib Akhtar quit and walked off the show "Game On Hai" after being insulted by the anchor.

This all started when the ex-fast bowler gave credit to Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) Lahore Qalandars franchise for finding Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Responding to Akhtar’s statement, Nauman Niaz said, “You are being a little rude so I don t want to say this but if you’re being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."

Later, the ex-cricketer apologized to the guests and announced his resignation from the panel. He said, “A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies. I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don t think I should be sitting here right now. So, I am resigning. Thank you very much."

Other guests including West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women’s captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul were also part of the program to discuss Pakistan’s win against New Zealand in Twenty20 World Cup.