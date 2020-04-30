Azan Awais scores century; Aaliyan, Kashif, Khalid shine with the ball

(Dunya News) - Central Punjab U19 Whites Azan Awais’ century and four wickets from Malik Abdul Rafay led his side to 119 runs win over Northern U19 Whites in the fourth round match of the National U19 Cup here at the Sports Stadium, Sargodha.

After being put into bat Central Punjab U19 Whites scored 329 for five in 50 overs. Opening batter Azan struck 136 off 159, hitting 10 fours and three sixes. Ali Razzaq contributed 56 off 67 before getting retired hurt.

For Northern U19 Whites, Shan Khan picked two for 26.

In reply, Northern U19 Whites were bowled out f0r 210 in the 46th over. Jahandad Khan top-scored with a quick-fire 62 off 54. Central Punjab’s Malik Abdul Rafay with his off-spin picked four for 31 in 10 overs. Hasan Ali, Mohammad Awais and Muneeb Wasif took two wickets apiece.

Kashif Ali takes six wickets as Southern Punjab U19 Blues thrashed Balochistan U19 Blues by 133 runs in a Pool B fixture at National Ground, Islamabad. After opting to bat, Southern Punjab U19 Blues were bowled out for 201 in the 48th over. Mohammad Danish scored unbeaten 50 off 56.

Balochistan’s Aurangzeb picked three for 33, while Kabir Raj and Sajjad Ali grabbed two wickets each.

In return, Southern Punjab’s Kashif with his right-arm fast picked six for 21 as Balochistan were bowled out for 68 in the 22nd over. Ali Afzal took two wickets for 23.

In a Pool A fixture being staged at the Lahore Country Club, Muridke, Khalid Shah’s five wickets led Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites to a 70-run win over Sindh U19 Whites.

Opting to bat first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites managed to score 214 for nine in 50 overs. Opening batter Mohammad Farooq top-scored with 49, hitting five fours. Abbas Ali contributed 44 off 59 balls, laced with four fours.

For Sindh U19 Whites, Adeel Meo, Afnan Khan and Ali Shinwari picked two wickets each.

Sindh U19 Whites chasing 220 to win were bowled out for 144 in the 42nd over. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s right-arm fast Khalid took five for 21 in nine overs. Raheemullah with his off-spin took two for two.

In another Pool A match being staged at the Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala, Southern Punjab U19 Whites defeated Balochistan U19 Whites by nine wickets.

After being put into bat, Balochistan U19 Whites were dismissed for 89 in the 29th over. Arbaz Khan was the only batter managed to get into double figures and scored 36 off 26 balls.

For Southern Punjab U19 Whites, left-arm spinner Faisal Akram grabbed four wickets for 26, while Aqib Asghar picked three for 26.

Southern Punjab U19 Whites chased down the target for the loss of one wicket in 8.5 overs. Mohammad Shehzad struck unbeaten 52 off 34, hitting 10 fours and one six. He added unbeaten 88 runs for the second wicket with Arfat Minhas (31 off 14, six fours).

In a Pool B fixture being played at Shalimar Ground, Islamabad, Sindh U19 Blues defeated Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues by 81 runs in a low-scoring game.

Batting first, Sindh U19 Blues were bowled out for 173 in the 41st over. Abdullah Fazal top-scored with a 69-ball 59, hitting six fours. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Abubakar Khan took three for 30, while Ahmad Khan, Maaz Sadaqat and Salahuddin picked two wickets apiece.

In return, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues were bundled out for 92 in the 28th over. Off-spinner Aaliyan Mehmood took five for 27 in 10 overs, while Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez grabbed four for eight.

In the third Pool B fixture being staged at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, Central Punjab U19 Blues overcame Northern U19 Blues by nine runs.

Batting first Central Punjab U19 Blues scored 190 for nine in 50 overs. Ibrar Afzaal top-scored with 44 off 86, hitting five fours.

For Northern U19 Blues, Mehran Mumtaz and Mohammad Faizan Ghani picked three wickets apiece, while Mohammad Awais bagged two for 47.

Chasing 191 to win, Northern U19 Blues fell short of nine runs and were dismissed for 181 in the 50th over. Mohammad Aftab scored 51 off 78, hitting four fours and two sixes.

Right-arm fast Mohammad Zeeshan picked three wickets for 35, while Ali Asfand and Awais Ali grabbed two wickets apiece.

Scores in Brief –Pool A

Central Punjab U19 Whites beat Northern U19 Whites by 119 runs at Sports Stadium, Sargodha

Central Punjab U19 Whites 329-5, 50 overs (Azan Awais 136, Ali Razzaq 56; Shan Khan 2-26)

Northern U19 Whites 210 all out, 45.3 overs (Jahandad Khan 62 not out; Malik Abdul Rafay 4-31, Hasan Ali 2-27, Mohammad Awais 2-36, Muneeb Wasif 2-38)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites beat Sindh U19 Whites by 70 runs at Lahore Country Club, Muridke

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Whites 214-9, 50 overs (Mohammad Farooq 49, Abbas Ali 44; Ali Shinwari 2-27, Afnan Khan 2-35, Adeel Meo 2-46)

Sindh U19 Whites 144 all out, 41.3 overs (Ali Shinwari 36, Adeel Meo 26; Khalid Shah 5-21, Raheemullah 2-2)

Southern Punjab U19 Whites beat Balochistan U19 Whites by nine wickets at Jinnah Stadium Gujranwala

Balochistan U19 Whites 89 all out, 28.3 overs (Arbaz Khan 36; Faisal Akram 4-26, Aqib Asghar 3-26, Mohammad Ismail 2-19)

Southern Punjab U19 Whites 91-1, 8.5 overs (Mohammad Shehzad 52 not out, Arfat Minhas 31 not out)

Scores in Brief –Pool B

Southern Punjab U19 Blues beat Balochistan U19 Blues by 133 runs at National Ground, Islamabad

Southern Punjab U19 Blues 201 all out, 48 overs (Mohammad Danish 50 not out, Sharjeel Hasan 41, Hamza Nawaz 33; Aurangzeb 3-33, Sajjad Ali 2-33, Kabir Raj 2-47)

Balochistan U19 Blues 68 all out, 21.4 overs (Kashif Fareed 6-21, Ali Afzal 2-23)

Central Punjab U19 Blues beat Northern U19 Blues by nine runs at Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Central Punjab U19 Blues 190-9, 50 overs (Ibrar Afzaal 44; Mehran Mumtaz 3-19, Mohammad Faizan Ghani 3-37, Mohammad Awais 2-47)

Northern U19 Blues 181 all out, 49.4 overs (Mohammad Aftab 51; Mohammad Zeeshan 3-35, Awais Ali 2-39, Ali Asfand 2-22)

Sindh U19 Blues beat Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues by 81 runs at Shalimar Ground, Islamabad

Sindh U19 Blues 173 all out, 40.3 overs (Abdullah Fazal 59; Abubakar Khan 3-30, Maaz Sadaqat 2-19, Salaluddin 2-29, Ahmad Khan 2-31)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U19 Blues 92 all out, 27.3 overs (Aaliyan Mehmood 5-27, Khawaja Mohammad Hafeez 4-8)