ST. JOHN S (AFP) - West Indies named a 15-man squad for a two-Test series in Sri Lanka on Thursday just two hours after their T20 team was knocked out of the World Cup by the Asian side.

Left-handed opening batsman Jeremy Solozano, a 26-year-old Trinidadian, gets his first call-up.

Only two of the T20 team, defeated by 20 runs by Sri Lanka in Dubai, are in the squad -- former skipper Jason Holder and all-rounder Roston Chase.

"The squad is well balanced, with good depth in all departments," said West Indies chief selector Roger Harper.

"The composition is very similar to the squad that brought us success in our last away tour to Bangladesh, with a few changes in personnel.

"There are a number of players who are familiar with Sri Lankan conditions and most of the others have good experience in the Indian sub-continent, so they know what to expect and are gearing themselves for it."

Both Test matches will be played at the Galle International Stadium from November 21-25 and November 29-December 3.

West Indies squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Veerasammy Permaul, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jeremy Solozano, Jomel Warrican

