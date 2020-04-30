Back-to-back centuries for Huraira, maiden ton for Azam and 600 wickets for Tabish

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Opener Mohammad Huraira struck his second successive century, middle-order batsman Azam Khan notched up his maiden century and fast bowler Tabish Khan became Pakistan’s 29th bowler to take 600 first-class wickets during the opening days play in the third round action of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy on Wednesday.

Northern’s 19-year-old Huraira followed up his 107 not out against Central Punjab at the Gaddafi Stadium last week with 112 against GFC Sindh at the Multan Cricket Stadium as his side reached 287 for six in 85 overs.

Huraira’s 166 balls innings was studded with 14 fours as added 129 runs for the third wicket with Faizan Riaz (46). From 189 for two, Northern slipped to 205 for six before Aamir Jamal (46 not out) and Rohail Nazir (32 not out) halted the rot with an unfinished 83-run seventh wicket stand.

The highlight of Sindh’s bowling was the 600-wicket milestone, which Tabish Khan achieved by dismissing Nasir Nawaz (19). The 36-year-old Tabish, playing his 139th first-class match, ended the day with figures of one of 62, while Mir Hamza stole the bowling honours with figures of three for 42.

ATF Southern Punjab’s Azam Khan made amends for missing out on a century on debut last week against Balochistan in Multan by scoring a more than run-a-ball 103 against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad.

Azam, who scored 85 on his debut, struck 17 fours and a six in a 99-ball 103 that lifted ATF Southern Punjab to 369 for seven.

Azam added 141 runs for the sixth wicket with Mohammad Imran after Southern Punjab slipped from 61 for one to 98 for five. Imran was still at the crease on a well-constructed 122, an innings that has come from 154 balls and includes 16 fours and two sixes.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan and fast bowler Sameen Gul picked up three and two wickets, respectively for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

At the Gaddafi Stadium, Balochistan’s young Abdul Wahid Bangalzai was eying his maiden first-class century in his third appearance when he ended the day at 93 against Discover Pakistan Central Punjab. Bangalzai has been batting for 327 minutes during which he has received 222 balls and hit 13 fours and six.

Bangalzai added 119 runs for the second wicket with Imam-ul-Haq that allowed Balochistan to see off the day at 223 for four. Imam faced 109 balls and hit six fours and four sixes.

Scores in brief (day 1 of 4, round 3)

Balochistan 223-4, 74 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 93 not out, Imam-ul-Haq 72, Haris Sohail 29, Bismillah Khan 16 not out) v Discover Pakistan Central Punjab

Northern 287-6, 85 overs (Mohammad Huraira 112, Aamir Jamal 49 not out, Faizan Riaz 46, Rohail Nazir 32 not out; Mir Hamza 3-42) v GFS Sindh

ATF Southern Punjab 369-7, 80 overs (Mohammad Imran 122 not out, Azam Khan 103, Hassan Khan 54, Tayyab Tahir 52; Sajid Khan 3-109, Sameen Gul 2-66) v Khyber Pakhtunkhwa