Babar Azam becomes only captain to score 14 T20 half-tons

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistani skipper Babar Azam broke another record of the Indian capital Virat Kholi after becoming only captain to score 14 T20 half-centuries.

Rizwan and Babar had earlier upped the ante on Namibia, as they became the only duo to score 1,000 runs in T20 in a calendar year, as the Pakistani skipper smashed a half-century, his 14th — breaking Indian captain Virat Kohli’s record of 13 half-tons.

The Pakistani star surpassed Virat Kohli, who has scored 13 half-centuries. Azam took only 27 innings to reach the milestone, but Kohli took 44 innings.

Azam secured 70 runs off 49 balls, including seven fours, during the match against Namibia.

Earlier, Pakistani openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam had set a record of Pakistan’s best-ever partnership against India in T20Is.

Both the Pakistani stars achieved the milestone during the World Cup in high voltage clash against India. They made a record of Pakistan’s best-ever partnership without losing any wicket against the arch-rivals.

Babar and Rizwan break the 9-year-old record made by Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik when they scored 106 runs for the 4th wicket in 2012 at Bangalore.

Both the players also posted the highest ever partnership for any wicket by any team against India in T20Is surpassing 133 by David Warner and Shane Watson.