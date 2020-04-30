LAHORE (Dunya News) - PCB Chairman Mr Ramiz Raja met the owners of clubs, falling under Central Punjab Cricket Association’s jurisdiction, at the National High Performance Centre to share his vision for the revival of cricket at grassroots.

The PCB Chairman praised the efforts of the owners, calling them “unsung heroes” and promised that the PCB will undertake unprecedented initiatives to extend support to the cricket clubs across the country.

“Our national cricket team will become number one through your efforts,” he said. “So, your success is my success.”

The PCB Chairman stressed on the necessity to make the system conducive to help young cricketers grow. “Your role is of the parents, and in a way, it is beyond that,” he said. “Give good environment to players and make every effort to ensure their dreams are fulfilled. This is a big responsibility. Your steps will shape the society. There should be no compromise on merit and our system should look after players.”

Mr Ramiz Raja also said the PCB will extend support to clubs that require equipment and suggested the owners’ first and foremost priority should be churning quality pitches, while providing matches to young cricketers.

“In this set-up, we will work together to eradicate your problems and difficulties. You are all very important to me, as your role is very critical. We need quality ­pitches so players are technically stronger and curating top-quality pitches should be your top priority. The PCB will provide you technical and financial support.”

The PCB Chairman also said that the board will run a talent hunt programme.