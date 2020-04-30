Do or die for Bangladesh after set back by Scotland earlier.

MUSCUT (Dunya News) - Skipper Mahmudullah wins toss, elects to bat first against the host team at Twenty20 World Cup.

Bangladesh have to overpower the hosts in today s match after getting an upset by Scotland on the opening day of Twenty20 World Cup.

Oman comes strong as they have already crushed Papua New Guinea. The hosts will try to give their all in today s match as another win can make their position soar in the scorecard. On the other hand, Bangladesh could experience an early exit from the World Cup if they fail to thrash Oman today.

Bangladesh is definitely an established team whose infrastructure and playing experience surpass all other teams in Group B. However, a shocking defeat by Scotland has put the tigers into the waiting list.

Teams

Bangladesh:

1 Mohammad Naim, 2 Liton Das, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim, 5 Mahmudullah (capt), 6 Afif Hossain, 7 Nurul Hasan (wk), 8 Mahedi Hasan, 9 Mohammad Saifuddin, 10 Taskin Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Oman:

1 Aqib Ilyas, 2 Jatinder Singh, 3 Khawar Ali, 4 Zeeshan Maqsood (capt), 5 Kashyap Prajapati, 6 Naseem Khushi (wk), 7 Mohammad Nadeem, 8 Ayaan Khan, 9 Sandeep Goud, 10 Kaleemullah, 11 Bilal Khan