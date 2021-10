Bradburn expressed that he has tried best to deal with the challenges while working in Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Head of high performance coaching of Pakistan cricket team Grant Bradburn on Friday has resigned.

In a statement, Bradburn expressed that he has tried his best to deal with the challenges while working in Pakistan and extended best wishes to the team for their performance in upcoming matches.



It is to be mentioned here that Grant Bradburn had also served as fielding coach is his three-year experience in Pakistan.