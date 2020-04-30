New Zealand will play three warm-up games before facing Pakistan in main tournament on October 26.

DUBAI (Web Desk) - Kane Williamson, who had suffered a minor hamstring injury, is "fine" now, two weeks out of New Zealand s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan.

"Kane is fine. He just had a very, very slight hamstring twinge, but he s getting through everything at the moment and he s feeling good," Stead told NZC s in-house media team at their training base in Dubai.

Devon Conway, who had sustained a finger injury at the inaugural Hundred in August earlier this year, has also returned to the nets. Conway is being seen as the second wicketkeeper in the squad behind the first-choice Tim Seifert.

"Yeah, he s going well," Stead said of Conway s progress at the nets. "He had a first real session yesterday with the gloves back on and kept very well in that and got some specialist coaching and stuff. Encouraged [by] the way he s going."

Shane Bond, James Neesham and Adam Milne have linked up with the New Zealand squad in Dubai. Stead said that Bond s role with the national team would involve working with the spin bowlers and helping bowling coach Shane Jurgensen.

New Zealand will play three warm-up games against Netherlands, Australia and England, before they run into Pakistan in the main tournament on October 26.

