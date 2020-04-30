The schedule for the matches is expected to be announced soon.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Cricket West Indies has confirmed to send a women’s cricket team to Pakistan before the men’s team’s tour of Pakistan on Wednesday.

According to sources, final discussions are underway between the boards of Pakistan and West Indies regarding the schedule after West Indies confirmed sending women’s cricket team to Pakistan for three-day ODIs.

The three-day matches will be played on November 8, 11 and 13 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The schedule for the matches between Pakistan and the West Indies Board is expected to be announced soon.

Sources further said that the West Indies women’s team will reach Karachi in early November and spend three days in quarantine.

Preparations are underway to start the national team’s training camp in Karachi from October 22 to prepare for the series.