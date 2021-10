The match will start at 7:30 pm according to Pakistan standard time.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The final of National T-20 Cup will be played between Central Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Lahore this evening.

Meanwhile, in the second semi-final, Central Punjab defeated Sindh by 7 wickets in Lahore last night.

Batting first, Sindh scored 141 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Central Punjab achieved the target in 17.5 overs for the loss of three wickets.