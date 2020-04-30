National T20: KP to take on Northern, Central Punjab to face Sindh in semi-finals

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In the first semi-final of National T-20 Cup at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will take on Northern at 1500 hours while the second semi-final will be played between Central Punjab and Sindh at 1930 hours today (Tuesday).



Earlier, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa beat Northern by 92 runs in Lahore last night.



Batting first, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa scored 207 runs for the loss of four wickets in allotted 20 overs.



In reply, Northern made 115 runs in 18.4 overs.