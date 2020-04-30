Sarfraz Ahmed said that the mother of my friend cricketer Anwar Ali has passed away.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The mother of national cricketer and pacer Anwar Ali’s has passed away on Monday.

Former captain and wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed made the announcement regarding the demise of Anwar Ali’s mother on his twitter handle.

He also prayed for the forgiveness of Anwar Ali’s mother, “May Allah Almighty grant patience to Anwar Ali and his family in this difficult time. Amen,” he added.

Later, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Rameez Raja expressed grief over the death of the mother of national cricket team all-rounder Anwar Ali.

Saddened to hear about our cricketer Anwar Ali’s mother passing away. It’s particularly tough for cricketers/sportsmen who are mostly away from their families at work either touring or playing and then suddenly such tragic news is broken! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) October 11, 2021

