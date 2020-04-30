Wasim Akram expresses grief over death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Wasim Akram also expressed grief over the death of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet, Wasim Akram said that he was saddened to hear of the demise of Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who made Pakistan a nuclear weapon state which strengthened the country’s defence.

The former skipper further wrote that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was keen on cricket, may Allah forgive him.

— Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 10, 2021

It may be recalled that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who was ill from some time, passed away this morning at the age of 85. He has been buried in H8 Cemetery, Islamabad.

Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered at home as a hero for building the Muslim world’s first atomic bomb.

Dr Khan’s health started to deteriorate last night, after which he was brought to hospital in the morning. Doctors tried their best to save the scientist’s life, however, were unable to do so and he passed away.