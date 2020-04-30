ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja on Thursday has attended a session of Senate Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination.



During the meeting, the PCB chief briefed the participants over the progress of the board. He said that annually Rs13 crore has been saved after four members left the board. We will save more money by reducing the expenses, he told.



Ramiz Raja said that the board is trying to contact strategic partners to promote cricket in Pakistan.



He said that you will see talented cricketers in the teams in next sixth months. Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Dir are full of talent, he stated.