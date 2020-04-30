Southern Punjab beat Sindh in Cricket Associations Championship

Lahore (Dunya News) - Southern Punjab recorded their first win of the Cricket Associations Championship 2021-22 on the third and final day of round two as they handed a five-wicket loss to Sindh at the Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura.

Sindh began their second innings on Tuesday eight runs behind Southern Punjab and were bowled out for 166 in 62.1 overs with Ali Shafiq taking three wickets for 54 and Ali Majid, Ahsan Baig and Ali Usman sharing six wickets amongst them.

Omair Bin Yousuf continued his good form with the bat, making 50 off 60.

Southern Punjab overhauled the target in 23.2 overs with Yousuf Babar and Mohammad Umair scoring 48 and 46. Yousuf’s 48 came at a strike rate of 100, while Umair made his 46 off 43.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had a narrow escape at LCCA Ground as Central Punjab bowlers failed to dismiss the last batter. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were 185 runs away from the target when stumps were drawn.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Yasir Khan made 83 off 84 (10 fours and a six), while Kamran Ghulam made 46 runs and Nabi Gul made 41 not out.

Mohammad Irfan Jnr registered his second five-fer of the match. He took five for 34.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Balochistan captain Azeem Ghumman scored a century in his side’s second innings against Northern. He hit 13 fours in his 219-ball 100 and was supported by Fahad Iqbal, who cracked 74 off 154 (10 fours). The pair stitched a 134-run partnership for the third wicket. Balochistan had begun the day at 13 for one.

Scores in Brief

Southern Punjab beat Sindh by five wickets at Rana Naved ul Hasan Cricket Academy, Sheikhupura

Sindh 374 all out, 82.5 overs (Faraz Ali 130, Omair Bin Yousuf 71, Saim Ayub 57, Saifullah Bangash 32; Ali Usman 4-83, Mohammad Umair 2-59) and 166 all out, 62.1 overs (Omair Bin Yousuf 50, Mohammad Khuzaima 30 not out; Ali Shafiq 3-54, Ahsan Baig 2-23, Ali Majid 2-27, Ali Usman 2-29)

Southern Punjab 382 for 5, 83 overs (Moinuddin 119, Yousuf Babar 118 not out, Mohammad Umair 58 not out; Jahanzaib Sultan 1-28, Mohammad Shahid 1-42) and 160-5, 23.2 overs (Yousuf Babar 48, Mohammad Umair 46; Mushtaq Ahmed 2-25)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Central Punjab play a draw at the LCCA Ground, Lahore

Central Punjab 340-6, 83 overs (Imran Dogar 102, Mohammad Irfan Khan 74, Ali Zaryab 62; Zohaib Khan 3-57) and 154-6, 48 overs (Mohammad Irfan Khan 53 not out, Asfand Mehran 48 not out; Mohammad Amir Khan 2-26, Sajid Khan 2-57)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 164 all out, 57.5 overs (Atizaz Habib Khan 63; Mohammad Irfan Jnr 5-54) and 207-9, 60 overs (Yasir Khan 83, Kamran Ghulam 46, Nabi Gul 41; Mohammad Irfan Jnr 5-34)

Balochistan and Northern play a draw at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad

Balochistan 277 all out, 81.1 overs (Azeem Ghumman 67, Imran Butt 58, Shahbaz Khan 53, Mohammad Shahid 44; Mehran Mumtaz 5-92, Raza Hasan 4-103) and 253-4, 88 overs (Azeem Ghumman 100, Fahad Iqbal 74, Ali Waqas 30)

Northern 282 for 6, 80.3 overs (Umar Waheed 104 not out, Mubasir Khan 50; Mohammad Javed 2-95)