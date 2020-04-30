The PCB Director Commercial sent his resignation to Board Chairman Rameez Raja.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Days after Wasim Khan has resigned as Pakistan Cricket Board s Chief Executive Officer, four months before the end of his three-year contract, the board’s Director Commercial Babar Hamid has stepped down from his post.

The PCB Director Commercial sent his resignation to Board Chairman Rameez Raja.

It may be recalled that Rameez Raja had expressed anger over the negligence of DRS in the New Zealand series but Director Commercial Babar Hamid resigned even before the commencement of inquiry into DRS.

Sources privy to the PCB said that Babar Hamid had not been in office for the past several days but the board has not confirmed or denied his resignation.