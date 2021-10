Rameez Raja said there is much potential in Pakistan cricket.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja says priority is being given to development of cricket infrastructure and there is also a need to improve cricket grounds.

He asked the business community to come forward and play an effective role in betterment of the country’s cricket.