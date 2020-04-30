He was of the view that Pakistan cricket would change in the coming days

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In order to find solution for security issues of international teams, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday and met business tycoon Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and discussed the commercial aspects of cricket and other cricketing matters at his office.

Ramiz Raja held meeting with the business tycoon on his first visit to the city after assuming the charge of the PCB chairman.

Talking to media persons after a meeting here, the PCB chairman said, ‘We will inform them how they could help us.’

He said that he (Dhedhi) knew very well the commercial aspects of cricket and we would involve him completely down the road.

AKD Securities (Ltd.) chairman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi on the occasion said that the PCB chairman came to visit business community today to share many ideas on cricket.

He was of the view that Pakistan cricket would change in the coming days and developments would be seen in this regard.

Dhedhi said, ‘We are kicking off the work from today, would not wait for tomorrow.’

Later, he thanked the PCB chairman for visiting his office and said that now they would go to him to fulfill his ideas.