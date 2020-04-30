Cricket personalities express grief over Umer Sharif's demise

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prominent cricket personalities on Saturday have expressed grief over the death of Pakistani veteran comedian Umer Sharif, who passed away in Germany at the age of 66 years after prolonged illness.



Taking to social-networking website Twitter, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja said that he is saddened over the loss of Umar Sharif.

“One of the finest in his field, his wit and humour was legendary. We will miss him more in today’s world that’s mired in pessimism,” he added.



Skipper Babar Azam also posted, “I am so heartbroken on the death of Umer Sharif sb. He was indeed the undisputed king of comedy and the legend of Pakistan.”

“May Allah SWT forgive him, elevate his ranks and grant him Jannatul Firdaus, Ameen. Please recite Surah Fatiha for his soul,” he stated.



Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez also wrote, “Sad news King of comedy is passed away. Condolences to his family and to all fans. May Allah bless him jannah Palms up together Aameen.”