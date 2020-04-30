Babar has more T20 hundreds to his name than Ab De Villiers, Pieterson and India’s Virat Kohli

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan captain Babar Azam has become the top T20 centurion from Pakistan by scoring his 6th T20 hundred during Central Punjab’s National T20 Cup match against Northern on Thursday.

Babar smashed three sixes and stroked 11 shots to the fence to score an unbeaten 105 off 63 to help his team post 200/2 in 20 overs. This was Babar’s sixth T20 century — the most by a Pakistani batsman in the format.

The Pakistan skipper, who looks set on breaking many records in the future, hit his sixth century in the format, which is the most-ever for any player from Pakistan. Only six players from anywhere have made more.

He is also the 9th batsman in the world to score at least six T20 centuries. The most numbers of centuries, 22, are scored by West Indian Chris Gayle. The list counts the names of Chris Gayle, Michael Klinger, David Warner, Aaron Finch, Luke Wright, and Brendon McCullum with 22, 8, 8, 8, 7, and 7 T20 hundreds respectively.

Now, he has more T20 hundreds to his name than South Africa’s Ab De Villiers and Kevin Pieterson, India’s Virat Kohli, West Indies’ Kieron Pollard, New Zealand’s Colin Munro, Martin Guptill and Ross Taylor, Australia’s Glenn Maxwell, England’s Jason Roy and Alex Hales, many others.