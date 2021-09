Three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 matches will be played during Pakistan tour.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – West Indies Cricket Board has assured Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) that its team will visit Pakistan in December.

According to sources, the Windies cricket board apprised the PCB of its decision on Wednesday. Three One-Day Internationals and as many T20 matches will be played during Pakistan tour.

West Indies’ security delegation will visit Pakistan in November to check the security situation in the country after which West Indies cricket team will visit Pakistan.