LAHORE: (Dunya News) - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman is reportedly up to include former cricketers on board, the sources told.



The chairman is said to have contacted Aqib Javed and Moeed Khan, both of the former cricketers are expected to join PCB, soon.

Earlier, Wasim Khan gave his resignation in a meeting with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. The CEO was unhappy from the obstacles he had to face in exercising his powers.