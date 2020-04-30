"Decision was primarily taken for the security and welfare of the players."

LAHORE (Dunya News) – England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has apologized Pakistan and cricket fans around the world for cancelling Pakistan tour.

ECB Chairman Ian Watmore said in a statement on Wednesday that the people in Pakistan were really upset with ECB’s decision to withdraw from Pakistan tour. He said that the decision was taken by the cricket board and the players were not consulted about it.

ECB chief further stated that the decision was taken to ensure the mental health of the players owing to the busy cricket season; however, it was a very tough call.

“I will not go into the details but the decision was primarily taken for the security and welfare of the players,” said the English cricket chief adding that the decision was taken after world cup and New Zealand’s decision to withdraw from Pakistan tour.

Watmore further said that the English cricket board will have to reform its relationship with Pakistan and focus on 2022 tour. He added that he was thankful to Pakistan for touring Britain amid pandemic.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said that announcement of ECB to visit Pakistan next year was a welcome step.

“I would like to thank stars of cricket world, diplomatic community, media and cricket lovers around the world on their support for Pakistan Cricket,” he said adding that Pakistan emerged as strong and resilient nation yet again.

