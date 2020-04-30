LAHORE: (Dunya News) - Wasim Khan gave his resignation in a meeting with PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja. Wasim Khan said, he has resigned from the post after his powers were usurped.

The CEO was unhappy from the obstacles he had to face in exercising his powers.



Wasim Khan handed his resignation to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja a day prior, the board of governors will review this in today’s meeting.



Wasim Khan was taken on board by former chairman Ehsan Mani in 2019 to run the affairs of the board, on a three-year contract which was to expire in 2022.

