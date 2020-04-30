LAHORE (Dunya News) – Star all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez, who is also part of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup squad, was tested positive for dengue fever, Dunya News reported on Tuesday.

Muhammad Hafeez also known as “Professor”, who was representing Central Punjab in the National T20 Cup, suffered food poisoning and pulled out of the first leg of the tournament being played in Rawalpindi and returned to Lahore.

On reaching Lahore he underwent all his tests in which he was diagnosed with dengue fever. His platelet count also dropped two days ago. Doctors said that the player would completely recover in a week.

