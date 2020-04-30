FM Qureshi told his British counterpart that decision to cancel his visit to Britain was unilateral

LONDON (Dunya News) – British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss has assured to convey the concerns to the English and Wales Cricket Board over cancellation of England cricket team s tour of Pakistan.

Talking to media in London, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi raised the issue of cancellation of England cricket team s tour with the British government.

“This had not only caused financial loss to Pakistan Cricket Board but also deeply disappointed millions of cricket fans,” the foreign minister said who is currently in UK.

He told his British counterpart that the decision to cancel his visit to Britain was unilateral. “I told my UK counterpart Liz Truss that the English Cricket Board should reconsider its decision,” he said.

Earlier, British Prime Minister Borris Johnson had expressed anger over England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s withdrawal of the men and women cricket teams’ tour of Pakistan next month.

According to a report published in the British newspaper ‘Times’, PM Johnson is understood to be “angry over the ECB’s decision” to cancel the men’s and women’s white-ball tour to Pakistan next month.

“The prime minister and senior officials of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office believe that the decision has damaged relations between the UK and Pakistani governments,” the report mentioned.

While the British High Commissioner to Pakistan Christian Turner, clarified that ECB s refusal to tour Pakistan was their own decision and UK s government wasn’t involved in it.

Turner said that Pakistan was a safe country and England cricket team’s tour wasn’t called off over security reasons.

He said that Pakistani players are real ambassador of cricket and as an ambassador, it is my duty to bridge gap between the two countries.

“This decision was made by the ECB which is independent of British government based on concerns for players’ welfare,” he said and added the British High Commission supported the tour and did not advice against it.

The British High Commissioner said, “I can understand the anger and frustration of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Rameez Raja, adding that Raja and Wasim Khan worked tirelessly for the tour and I assure you that the British team will tour next year.”

Previously, England have withdrawn their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s tour of Pakistan, the country’s cricket board (ECB) said, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns.

The England teams were each scheduled to play two Twenty20 international matches on Oct. 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi, with the women s side due to stay on for a three-match one-day international series from Oct. 17-21.

New Zealand had abruptly abandoned their tour of Pakistan on Friday citing a security alert, in a massive blow to the South Asian country s hopes of staging regular international cricket.

The tour was due to get underway with the first of three one-dayers in Rawalpindi on Friday but the New Zealand team did not travel to the stadium.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern backed New Zealand Cricket s decision to end the tour.

A Cricket Australia spokesperson said the organisation was monitoring the situation and would "talk with the relevant authorities once more information becomes known".