Treatment meted out to Pakistan appears to be excessively harsh: Ex-Australian cricketer

(Web Desk) – Former Australian cricketer Ian Chappell said that the treatment meted out to Pakistan, in particular, appears to be excessively harsh, considering the way they have unselfishly toured other countries during the pandemic.



In an article, the cricketer wrote, “First, there was England’s withdrawal from a December 2020 ODI series in South Africa following a Covid outbreak. The pace of scheduling breakdowns picked up recently with India’s refusal to play the last Test in the five-match series against England. That was followed in quick succession by New Zealand’s last-minute withdrawal from a T20 series with Pakistan, which prompted England to cancel their proposed men’s and women’s tour of that country.”



Meanwhile, New Zealand Head Coach Gary Stead admitted, “All eyes are on the New Zealand versus Pakistan match in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tournament, set to kick off next month.”



"Our T20 World Cup campaign kicks off with the Pakistan match. Obviously, all eyes are on the Pakistan-New Zealand match,” he said in a statement.



He spoke about New Zealand’s last-minute decision to pull out of Pakistan, saying that what transpired was "worrying and disappointing". "We are aware of the Pakistani cricket community and fans’ sentiments. The decision was not in our hands," he added.