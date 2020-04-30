The three gamblers were arrested from inside the stadium’s Yasir Arfat enclosure.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security agencies on Saturday foiled Indian bid to make Pakistan’s National T20 Cup controversial by apprehending three bookies with Indian connections from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

According to sources, the security forces and anti-corruption unit carried out a successful operation at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and cases have been lodged following initial probe.

“Arrested Bookie Zeeshan Memon is a resident of Gulshan-e-Iqbal Karachi, while Baki Wajahat Hussain Vehari and Abdul Rehman belong to Rawalpindi,” sources added.