LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez on Saturday said that the national team will definitely play final of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In an interview with private TV, Mohammad Hafeez made a prediction that the Pakistan team will definitely play in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“I can t say anything about the other team that will go to the Final Four except Pakistan,” Hafeez said and added winning the World Cup for my team is my life’s dream and I want to show a performance that will lead the Pakistani team to victory.

“I don’t have any longer-term plans for now, adding that my all focus is currently on this T20 World Cup and I will try my best to give a match-winning performance for my team,” he added.