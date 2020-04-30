Knockout stage of Kaliwal Zalmi League to start on Thursday

(Web Desk) - The Kaliwal Zalmi League organized by Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Peshawar Zalmi to provide sports activities to the youth at grass root level has entered its final stages.

After the first stage of the league matches, held across the province, North and South Waziristan, Abbottabad, Kohat , Swat, Mardan and Nowshera teams have reached in the knockout stage which will start on Thursday (tomarrow) in Swat.

All the teams have arrived in Swat and will be in action at a beautiful tourist destination.

The final of Kaliwal Zalmi League will be played in Swat on Friday.

