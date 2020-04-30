Famous Pakistani Record Producer joins Zalmi Family ahead of PSL 7

PESHAWAR (Web Desk) - Famous Pakistani Record Producer Rohail Hyatt has become part of Zalmi family and will play important role in new Zalmi Anthem for PSL 7.

Rohail Hyatt is a huge name in Pakistan music industry and is largely credited with helping shape and pioneer Western-style rock and pop genres in Pakistan s music industry.

Rohail Hyatt was founder of Pakistan s most famous band Vital Signs.

Zalmi Anthem brings the best of visual and music experience every year. Previously Zalmi anthems were conceptualised in-house but now with Rohail joining the Zalmi family we are very excited to explore new musical boundaries.

‘I’m very happy to support and be part of the domestic cricket league and proud to be a part of the Peshawar Zalmi family’, said Rohail Hyatt.

CCO Peshawar Zalmi, Mr. Nausherwan Effandi said "Rohail Hyatt will be consulting us on the Zalmi Anthem for PSL 7 which is scheduled to be held in January 2022. We still have to see which artists will be brought on board for the much awaited anthem after the success of Zalmi Anthem "Kingdom" in PSL 6 ".