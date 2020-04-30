PM Imran meets Pakistan cricket squad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan has met Pakistan cricket squad for the T20 World Cup today (Wednesday).

According to details, the players in the T20 World Cup squad called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad. The current cricket situation was discussed in the meeting. Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Rameez Raja also attended the meeting.

New Zealand abandon Pakistan series over security concerns

On September 17, New Zealand had called off a series of one day internationals against Pakistan over security concerns, New Zealand s cricket body and local board officials said, minutes after the first match was due to start.

"New Zealand Cricket informed us they had been alerted to some security alert and unilaterally decided to postpone the series," the Pakistan Cricket board said in a statement.

"Pakistan Cricket Board and Pakistan Government made foolproof security arrangements for all visiting teams. We assured the New Zealand Cricket of the same," the PCB statement reads.

"The Pakistan Prime Minister spoke personally to the Prime Minister of New Zealand and informed her that we have one of the best intelligence systems in the world and that no security threat of any kind exists for the visiting team," the statement added.

England pull out off Pakistan tour after New Zealand abandons series

Days after New Zealand pulled out of their cricket series against Pakistan over security concerns, England also withdrawn their men’s and women’s teams from next month’s tour of Pakistan.

England’s men and women teams were due to play two Twenty20s in Rawalpindi in October, while the women’s team were also due to play three ODIs in Pakistan.

"The ECB Board convened this weekend to discuss these extra England Women’s and Men’s games in Pakistan and we can confirm that the Board has reluctantly decided to withdraw both teams from the October trip," the ECB said in a statement.