KARACHI (Dunya News) – After 14 exciting group matches, the winners of the Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day will be decided on Tuesday under National Stadium floodlights when PCB Challengers take on PCB Blasters. The match will be live-streamed on PCB’s YouTube channel.

Both sides have had a sensational run of form as they won five each of their six matches and the score line of the two matches between them stands at 1-1.

Javeria Khan’s Challengers ended their group stage on the top of the points table with a net run-rate of 1.200 and Sidra Nawaz’s Blasters – tied at the same points as Challengers – finished at second with 0.438.

Javeria and Iram Javed are the leading run-getters for Challengers with 268 runs – which place them third on the overall chart – and their side will be pinning hopes on the two senior batters to lead them from front. Javeria scored three half-centuries and averages 53.60, while Iram averages a staggering 89.33 and has two half-centuries to her name.

It was 16-year-old slow left-arm orthodox Anoosha Nasir who provided Challenger breakthroughs at regular intervals and took 12 wickets at 14.17. She was equally supported by 29-year-old off-spinner Saba Nazir who also snared 12 wickets at 16.92.

Blasters Nahida Khan is the second best run-getter in the tournament, to date, with 273 runs from six innings at a towering 91. The right handed top-order batter has struck three half-centuries and is the second best run-getter behind PCB Dynamites’ Muneeba Ali (358 at 59.67, one century and three half-centuries), whose side crashed out of the tournament after facing six consecutive defeats.

Blasters’ all-rounder Nida Dar enters the final in form after she smashed 93 not out on Sunday. She is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 13 scalps at a brilliant 9.08 runs per wicket.

Meanwhile, Kainat Imtiaz’s PCB Strikers and Dynamites will face-off in the third-place play-off at the Oval Academy Ground.