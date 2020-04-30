Umar keeps Southern Punjab in hunt of title

QUETTA (Dunya News) – A captain’s knock from Umar Siddiq helped Southern Punjab to a seven-wicket win over Sindh on Monday at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta. The win kept Southern Punjab in the hunt for the title as Sindh ended their journey in the tournament with four wins from five matches.

Southern Punjab have won three matches from four outings and will feature in their last fixture tomorrow against Balochistan.

Batting first after winning the toss, Sindh scored 190 for six. Omair Bin Yousuf top-scored with 64 off 42, hitting four fours and five sixes.

Saad Khan was other notable run-getter with a 30-ball 48, which included five fours and one six. Captain Faraz Ali returned undefeated on 35 off 18 balls, hitting four fours and one six.

Kaleem Ullah Khan grabbed two wickets for 36.

Southern Punjab chased down the target in the 19th over with seven wickets in hand. Umar struck 15 fours and two sixes from the 50 balls faced. He scored unbeaten 99 and knitted an unbeaten 117-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Yousuf Babar (56 not out, 33 balls, four fours, four sixes).

Balochistan v Northern

Aamer Jamal’s four-wicket haul led Northern to a five-wicket win over Balochistan. This was Northern’s first win in the tournament.

After opting to bat, Balochistan were bowled out for 116 in the 20th over. Opening batsman Syed Zainullah top-scored with a 17-ball 29, laced with four fours and two sixes.

Aamer picked four wickets for 22 in four overs, while Athar Mehmood took three for 23.

Northern chased the target in the 18th over for the loss of five wickets. Zeeshan Malik led the run-chase with 52 off 46, hitting seven fours and two sixes.

For Balochistan, Mohammad Shahid took three wickets for 23.