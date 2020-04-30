PCB chairman expresses disappointment after England cancels Pakistan tour

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja on Monday expressed disappointment cancellation of England tour.

“Disappointed with England, pulling out of their commitment & failing a member of their Cricket fraternity when it needed it most, The PCB chairman wrote on his Twitter handle.

He further wrote, “Survive we will inshallah. A wake up call for Pak team to become the best team in the world for teams to line up to play them without making excuses.”

England have withdrawn their men s and women s teams from next month s tour of Pakistan, the country s cricket board (ECB) said on Monday, three days after New Zealand abandoned their tour of the country amid security concerns.

The England teams were each scheduled to play two Twenty20 international matches on Oct. 13 and 14 in Rawalpindi, with the women s side due to stay on for a three-match one-day international series from Oct. 17-21.