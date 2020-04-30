"It is an int'l game and there is so much passion for it around world, particularly in Pakistan."

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Kiwi cricket captain Kane Williamson has termed New Zealand’s decision to pull out of its tour of Pakistan “a real shame” hoping that it doesn’t have a “lasting impact” on the game in Pakistan.

Speaking to a sports channel on Saturday, Williamson said, “I don’t know the details of yesterday. It was a sudden call, but obviously, a real shame. Cricket in Pakistan is an amazing thing and so well supported.”

“There is so much passion there and I think the guys will be gutted to not have started and playing the whole series. But I am not sure of the details since I am in Dubai for the IPL. I will find out a bit more about it over the next few days,” stated Williamson who himself didn’t come to Pakistan.

Hoping that the New Zealand’s move doesn’t impact the future of cricket in Pakistan, Williamson said, “You want to be playing the game in all countries. It is an international game and there is so much passion for it around the world, particularly in Pakistan.”

“It was really exciting to see the series go back there and I know our team was looking forward to it. Players’ safety is paramount and when you hear messages going through from the government, it is certainly above the players’ heads,” he added.

He further said, “They were obviously over there, ready to go to the ground. It is a sudden thing that happened. I certainly hope there is no lasting impact from it because it is a special place for cricket to be and there have been a lot of strides forward to see cricket go back into Pakistan and play there safely.”

“We have seen that happen on a number of occasions, so hopefully, there is plenty more cricket there to come,” he concluded.

In other reports, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) turned down the New Zealand Cricket Board’s offer to reschedule Pak-New Zealand limited over series at a neutral venue.

According to reports, the New Zealand Cricket Board contacted PCB and offered to reschedule the abandoned series on a neutral venue.

The Kiwi cricket board said that New Zealand wants to play cricket in Pakistan again and was looking for an appropriate window to reschedule the series.

