LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has said that New Zealand has set a wrong precedent of unilateral decision to end the tour.

In a statement about the return of the New Zealand team, Wasim Khan said that this decision will affect the relations between the two boards.

“I wanted to bring some facts to light as 48 hours were very difficult for us. ESI Security Services Head Rig Dixon telephoned us on Friday and said that there is a risk of an attack on the New Zealand team. Neither we nor our security agencies have been notified of the threat,” the PCB chief executive officer mentioned.

Wasim Khan also maintained that when he contacted the security agencies, it became clear that there was no threat. “We quarantined him for 14 days in New Zealand. We went despite the mosque attack. Canceling the New Zealand series was a unilateral decision. The matter will be taken up with the ICC,” he added.