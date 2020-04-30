LAHORE (Dunya News) – Sindh and Southern Punjab won their matches on day two of the Cricket Associations T20 tournament on Thursday at the Bugti Stadium in Quetta.

Northern v Southern Punjab

Half-centuries from Moinuddin and Yousaf Babar and three wickets apiece from Kaleem Ullah Khan and Dilbar Hussain guided Southern Punjab to a 20-run win over Northern in the first match of the second day.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Southern Punjab lost three quick wickets on the score of three, but Moinuddin and Yousuf knitted a 94-run partnership for the fourth-wicket to help Southern Punjab score 184 for eight in 20 overs.

Moinuddin struck nine fours and a six in his 51-ball 63 runs innings, while Yousuf scored 50 off 39, hitting eight fours and a six.

For Northern, Zaman Khan took three wickets, while Raza Hasan and Salman Irshad took two wickets apiece.

In reply, Northern managed to score 164 for nine, with opener Nasir Nawaz the only contributor with a 55-ball 90. Nasir struck five fours and seven sixes.

Kaleem and Dilbar picked three wickets each for 31 and 39 runs, respectively.

Balochistan v Sindh

Sindh beat Balochistan by 71 runs to register their second win from as many outings in the tournament.

Batting first, Sindh posted 207 for seven on the back of half-centuries from Omair Bin Yousuf (62 off 38, eight fours and two sixes) and Saad Khan (50 off 33, five fours and one six).

Omair and Saad added 106 runs for the third-wicket.

Gohar Faiz was the most successful bowler for Balochistan with four for 40. Taj Wali took two wickets.

In reply, Balochistan were restricted to 136 for six in their 20 overs. Mohammad Shahid scored an unbeaten 38 off 32, laced with five boundaries. Captain Jalat Khan returned undefeated on 27 from 25 balls, hitting four fours. Rameez Aziz took three for 23 in four overs.