LAHORE (Dunya News) – The PCB is all set to host the two-day City Cricket Association Tournament 2021-22 from Friday, 16 July. The matches under the jurisdiction of Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh will be held from 16 July. Balochistan and Southern Punjab will host matches from 24 July, while Northern-leg of the event will commence from 27 July.

The two-day inter-city tournament will provide a pathway to the outstanding performers to graduate to the Cricket Association sides for the first-class, non first-class, 50-over and 20-over competitions in the PCB Domestic Season 2021-22, which will commence in September.

A total of 262 matches will be held at more than 50 venues of the country, including eight international venues, and featuring around 1800 players in 93 teams. These international venues include Bugti Stadium in Quetta, Jinnah Stadia in Gujranwala and Sialkot, Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Sports Stadium in Sargodha, Niaz Stadium in Hyderabad, Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan and Dring Stadium in Bahawalnagar.

For the first time at this level, the PCB has appointed 93 qualified coaches who are aligned to the overarching cricket strategy under the national framework.

Separately, this also integrates former cricketers into the system besides providing employment opportunities. This is expected to further attract cricketers, who have just retired from competitive cricket, ensuring they remain connected with the game, besides transferring their experience and knowledge.

Match fee at this level is the other initiative that has been introduced for the first time. Each player will now receive a PKR5,000 match fee, besides daily allowances. To provide a better, safer and healthier environment, all travel and hoteling will be done by the PCB through their preapproved service providers.